THE cast of a new musical, set to come to York in April, has now been announced.

No Horizon celebrates the work of a forgotten Yorkshire genius.

It is inspired by the life of Nicholas Saunderson, a blind scientist and mathematician from Yorkshire who overcame impossible odds to become a Cambridge Professor and friend of royalty.

Andy Platt, writer and producer of the musical, said: “I wanted No Horizon to entertain and move the audience at the same time as restoring Saunderson to his rightful place as a national icon.”

The lead role of Saunderson is played by Adam Martyn from Doncaster, who is partially sighted and trained professionally as an actor at Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA).

The leading female character, Abigail Fox, is played by Larissa Teale, who is a Yorkshire-born actress.

Also announced this week were Tom Vercnocke as Joshua Dunn, Louise Willoughby as Anne Saunderson, Matthew Bugg as John Saunderson, Ruarí Kelsey as Reverend Fox, Katie Donoghue and Olivia Smith as Company.

The 2020 northern tour of No Horizon is set to run at York Theatre Royal on April 9 and 11.