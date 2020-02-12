CBEEBIES fans are being invited to step inside the world of their favourite TV channel.

A new touring pop-up experience is heading to the city, where an indoor play experience will bring the shows and characters to life. CBeebies Rainbow Adventure is aimed at children up to the age of six and is an inflatable structure housing a CBeebies garden and five themed, interactive rooms based on shows.

The immersive multi-room experience will offer a fun-filled search to find the missing colours of the rainbow. The adventure will be filled with flowers that change colour, rocks that make sounds and walls that light up across multiple spaces including the CBeebies garden with giant hedges and clouds.

York BID have been working with Step Inside Productions, part of the Theseus Agency, to bring the attraction to York. It will be at Castle car park next to Clifford's Tower from Friday, September 11 to Sunday, October 4.

Events and festivals are one of the key areas of focus for the BID who work closely with festival organisers to support events that will bring increased visitor numbers to the city and benefit the businesses that are based there.

Step Inside Productions contacted the BID late last year to help them secure a site suitable for the Rainbow Adventure, which is touring the UK from April.

York BID operations manager Carl Alsop identified potential sites and approached stakeholders before settling on the Castle car park next to Clifford’s Tower, which met all the practical requirements necessary, including transport links and adjacent facilities.

“With the enduring popularity of CBeebies with young families, we knew it was important to make sure this event happened.” said Carl. “Thankfully the City of York Council team felt the same way and were proactive in supporting us to secure the Castle car park as a venue.”

Andrew Lowson, executive director at the BID, said: “The Rainbow Adventure will bring a welcome family-friendly attraction to York at the end of the summer, and we expect it to bring many extra visitors to York who will stay, shop and socialise in addition to visiting the CBeebies experience. This will be a great boost to local businesses.“