POLICE searching for a missing man from the Strensall area of York are appealing to the public to get in touch if they have seen him.
David McGourlay, 59, was last seen on Tuesday morning.
It is believed David will be wearing a black polo t-shirt with DAVID MCGOURLAY LOCKSMITH printed in gold, black cargo trousers, a black padded coat and black Lonsdale trainers.
David has a tattoo of a dragon on his right leg and a tribal tattoo on his arm.
He may also be driving his gold-coloured Ford B-Max car, registration number J5 XNX. Report any sightings to North Yorkshire Police.
Call the force immediately if you think you might have seen David. Phone 101, press 1 and pass on any information, quoting reference 12200024728.
