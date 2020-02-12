THE Bishop of Selby was welcomed to the town’s college by students and staff.
Reverend Dr John Thomson was “delighted” to be introduced to a number of students last Thursday, including student governor, Jessica Smith, who discussed the work of the newly formed Student Council.
The bishop also spoke to Higher Education student Georgia Fernandez, 19, currently studying art and design, who talked through recent projects she had been working on with Selby District Council.
Public services students, Luke Cheney, 19 and Ben Hodder, 18, also got the opportunity to speak about their preparations to head out on an Everest Base Camp trek in Nepal during the Easter holidays.
Selby College’s counsellor, Lorraine Fisher, was also introduced to the bishop to discuss her work.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment