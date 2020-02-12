I recently received a communication from The Pension Service informing me that I will be entitled to a higher state pension as I am approaching 80. This generous addition amounts to 25p per week. This won’t go far: spending a penny at a public convenience in York costs 40 pence!

In June, we senior pensioners will lose our free television licences and, in our house, the radio will come into its own once again. I shall save my weekly 25 pences and purchase a £1 DVD each month from the pound shop for my visual entertainment.