Like Ian Donaghy (Bloke on Telly Comes Out, Letters, February 10) I am always amazed by what the media reports. Every study ever undertaken has shown that human sexuality is a gradual spectrum from male at one end to female at the other, with each of us positioned somewhere in that range. Homosexuality was decriminalised in 1967 but the way the media reacts to gayness 53 years later beggars belief. The planet is heading towards runaway climate change at an alarming pace but when did you last read banner headlines about that?

Meanwhile it is Phillip Schofield’s moment of revelation and I hope that he and his family are coping at this difficult time.