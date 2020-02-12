The recent bridge collision in Leeman Road involved a double-decker bus (Bus made it through - but roof didn’t, February 7). Clearly this could have resulted in fatal and serious injuries to passengers and other road users.

Although nationally a bridge collision involving public transport is infrequent, this is not the case for HGVs. Some bridges have been hit multiple times. The majority of strikes involve HGV drivers attempting to pass under rail overbridges. These are clearly signed, with information including the maximum height.