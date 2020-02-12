The recent bridge collision in Leeman Road involved a double-decker bus (Bus made it through - but roof didn’t, February 7). Clearly this could have resulted in fatal and serious injuries to passengers and other road users.
Although nationally a bridge collision involving public transport is infrequent, this is not the case for HGVs. Some bridges have been hit multiple times. The majority of strikes involve HGV drivers attempting to pass under rail overbridges. These are clearly signed, with information including the maximum height.
When a collision occurs, as well as blocking other road traffic, trains cannot pass over the bridge until it and the tracks have been inspected and if necessary remedial work carried out. There are always significant costs.
The collisions occur partly because of sloppy management and poor training but also a failure to install sat nav software which will calculate a suitable route for the dimensions of the vehicle.Technology involving existing Active Brake Assist systems could probably also be adapted to automatically stop a high vehicle before it reached a low bridge.
Road hauliers and other operators should be held accountable for the damage and the associated disruption costs to incentivise them to bring their operations up to twenty-first century standards. It may be necessary to tighten up legislation.
David Randon,
Blue Slates Close,
Wheldrake, York
