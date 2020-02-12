A NORTH Yorkshire football club has been hit by flooding due to Storm Ciara - the second time its ground has been deluged with water in less than 12 months.

Tadcaster Albion volunteers arrived at the ground on Monday morning to find the pitch about one-and-a-half metres under water from the River Wharfe, which had risen after heavy rain from the storm.

The water has since subsided but around 50 per cent of the pitch was still covered today (Wednesday).

It is the second time that the club's ground has been flooded over the past 12 months, after the levels of the Wharfe rose in March last year and water covered the entire pitch.

However, the club has been affected more this time, as the water has also spilled into the clubhouse next to the pitch, and it didn't enter the building last year. In addition, the clubhouse roof has been damaged by the gale force winds at the weekend.

Andy Charlesworth, the club's chairman, said: "The entire pitch was about a metre-and-a-half under water on Monday.

"We don't know how much damage has been caused yet. We're trying to assess it.

"It could be around £20,000 worth of damage."

Following the devastating floods in 2015, the club is no longer able to obtain flood insurance.

Andy added that club will be setting up a fundraising page soon in the hope of raising some cash to recover from the flooding. It will also be asking for help to repair the damage.

Follow the club on Twitter (@TadcasterAlbion) for updates on this.