A NORTH Yorkshire garden centre has revealed the two charities that the team will be supporting throughout the year.

Dean’s Garden Centre, with sites in both Scarborough and York, has selected two hospices to support as a part of its charity of the year scheme for 2020.

The family-run business has chosen to support both the St Leonard’s Hospice in York and Saint Catherine’s in Scarborough.

A spokesperson from Dean’s said: “We are looking forward to working with both St Leonard’s Hospice and Saint Catherine’s over the next 12 months.

“We are sure with the support from staff members, customers and suppliers we will again be able to raise a fantastic amount of money for the charities.

“Every penny really will make a huge difference.”

The garden centre last supported the two hospices 10 years ago, raising a total of £16,908.40.

They will be holding a series of events throughout the year to raise funds for the scheme.

These events will include prize grids, quizzes and book stalls.

Naomi Blades, fundraising team leader at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be chosen as charity of the year.

“We’re really looking forward to working together in the year ahead and believe this will be a fantastic partnership, which will help raise much-needed funds for patient care.”

Kathryn Craven, corporate and community fundraiser at St Leonard’s, said: “We are delighted to be working with Dean’s once again and very grateful to have been chosen as the York branch’s charity of the year.

“They’re a very proactive team with lots of great fundraising ideas so we’re sure the two centres will raise lots of money for their local hospices.”