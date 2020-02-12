THE JORVIK Viking Festival have announced new venues for the upcoming event to avoid any damage from the expected arrival of Storm Dennis this weekend.

The biggest changes will be to the Viking encampment, which normally takes place in Parliament Street.

From Saturday to Monday, this will be relocated to the Undercroft at the Merchant Adventurers’ Hall, where there will be free entry on all three days.

Many of the events due to take place on the St Sampson’s Square stage and Parliament Street marquee will be temporarily relocated to Spark: York.

Have-a-go Sword Workshops will take place in DIG: An Archaeological Adventure from Saturday until Monday.

The Festival Information Stand can also be found in the Parliament Street Tent on Saturday until Monday, but should move outdoors to St Sampson’s Square on Tuesday.

At this stage, the only events that have been cancelled are the City Tours, which were set to take place on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, starting instead on Tuesday.

The Nine Realms Bar will operate as normal in Parliament Street for the duration of the Festival.

Festival manager, Gareth Henry, said: “We’re confident that visitors can still enjoy an amazing Viking experience despite these changes.”

Visitors are advised to keep an eye on social media and the JORVIK Viking Festival website.

The JORVIK Viking Festival will run from Saturday until Sunday February 23.