THE SEARCH is on to find the best in tourism with the launch of the 2020 White Rose Awards.

The awards, said to be the biggest celebration of its kind in the UK, have 19 categories with contenders able to vye for multiple titles until the closing deadline at midnight on May 20.

Members of Welcome to Yorkshire, the destination marketing organisation for Yorkshire, are able to apply for free, with charges for non-members.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony later this year and most winners will progress to the Visit England Awards for Excellence.

New categories for 2020 are for casual and fine dining under the Taste of Yorkshire banner which will run alongside all the classic awards covering food and drink, the arts, events, accommodation, attractions, and businesses that promote ethical, responsible and sustainable tourism and accessible and inclusive tourism.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s chief executive James Mason said: “These awards are so special as they truly recognise the absolute cream of the crop in tourism right across Yorkshire. People work flat out 365 days a year to make Yorkshire the best place to visit. From the smallest B&Bs to our biggest hotels, from our corner cafes to our Michelin-starred restaurants, from world-renowned arts companies to the hottest outdoor attractions, I’m so proud to be able to celebrate all the graft that goes into making Yorkshire a top-class destination.”

Welcome to Yorkshire is running a workshop to ensure entries are the best they can be at The Grand, York, from 11am to 1.15pm, on Monday, March 30.

David Thompson, of Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery, Hunmanby, won the 2019 Small Visitor Attraction of the Year and said the ensuing publicity would help it to benefit from the growth of whisky tourism in England.

William’s Den in North Cave were double winners in 2019, taking both the Ethical & Sustainable Tourism and New Tourism Business Award.

Owner Tor Carver said: “Winning not one but two prestigious White Rose Awards in November was absolutely incredible, for us as owners, for our team, our loyal friends and visitors. We also benefitted from lots of PR & social media coverage afterwards and winning has helped secure William’s Den’s position in what is a highly competitive market in Yorkshire and beyond. Thank you Welcome to Yorkshire we’ll definitely be entering the White Rose Awards again this year.”

White Rose Awards 2020 categories

Arts & Culture

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

B&B and Guest House of the Year

Business Events Venue of the Year

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award

Experience of the Year

International Tourism Award

Large Hotel of the Year

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year

New Tourism Business Award

Producers & Makers

Pub of the Year

Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year

Small Hotel of the Year

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Taste of Yorkshire - Casual Dining Award

Taste of Yorkshire – Fine Dining Award

Tourism Event