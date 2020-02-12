A TEAM of fundraisers, who have already raised more than £23,000 for charity, have a series of events planned for this year.

Team George, set up in 2013 by Mark and Helen Gallimore in honour of their son, George, have been working to give back to the Candlelighters charity.

The charity supported George, who was diagnosed with leukaemia at just two and a half years old, from his diagnosis all the way through to the end of his treatment.

Mark, from Acomb, said: “Without Candlelighters life would have been impossible.”

George was given the all clear in 2016, after three and a half years of chemotherapy.

After the news, Mark said: “It has tested us as a family and we are glad we have come through it.”

George still remains cancer free today, although he continues to have regular check ups.

Team George have been looking to give back to Candlelighters, to repay them for the support they gave to George.

It started with Mark gathering a group of his friends to take on the Yorkshire three peaks.

After completing this, the group decided to take on more challenges in aid of the charity, resulting in the forming of the Team George fundraising group.

This year, the group have a number of events planned for further fundraising.

These include the Edale Skyline Hike, the Dales 100 bike ride, the Yorkshire three peaks and the Coledale 10 peak challenge.

Founded in 1976, the Candlelighters charity supports children with cancer along with their families. They invest around £500,000 into cancer research every year.

Each year, in Yorkshire alone, around 150 children are diagnosed with some form of cancer.

For further information on Team George, visit: https://www.teamgeorge.co.uk/