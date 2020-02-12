THE first of a number of fairs will be held in York this weekend for record collectors in the city.

The event will feature a range of dealers from across the country looking to sell their records.

They will be on hand with with thousands of LPs, 45s, EPs, and rare CDs.

Regular dealers along with new faces at the fair will be trading, swapping and buying collections available for sale.

There will also be a free expert valuation service for any collectables brought on the day.

Organiser of the York record collectors fair, Adrian Melling, said: “The public are invited to bring along items that they may be curious about for information and details about what could well be that hidden gem.”

The York record collectors fair will be held in the City Screen cinema basement in Coney Street on Saturday.

Entry to the event is free and doors will be open from 10am until 4.30pm.

The fair often comes to the city a number of times are year. Further dates will be confirmed later in the year.

For further information, call Adrian Melling on 07882 809056