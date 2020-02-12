A JOBS fair is being held tomorrow, Thursday, to promote full and part-time positions at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York.

The centre's Retail and Hospitality Careers Fair is from 5pm until 7pm, and showcases the roles available, including sales associates, supervisors and managers. Roles range from high street fashion to food and luxury goods.

The event, which is one of three fairs held at the outlet every year, will be in the food quarter. More than 90 people attended the last careers fair which resulted in more than 80 applications.

McArthurGlen York and its brand partners currently employ more than 1,500 members of staff. Perks include access to centre deals and discounts.

Centre manager, Paul Tyler said: “This Thursday, we are delighted to host our 14th Retail and Hospitality Careers Fair at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York. Each year, the fair provides guests the opportunity to meet potential employers and discover exciting job roles across all levels. Representatives from our illustrious brands include Paul Smith, Gap, Fossil and Cath Kidston.”