A RACE through York to raise money for charity has been cancelled for 2020.

R U Taking The P? York’s men-only charity fun run won't go ahead this year due to planned road closures for flood defence work.

Organisers of the 5K event, which raises money for research into prostate cancer and supports the work of York Against Cancer, have reluctantly decided to postpone this year’s event.

They say that planned road closures for flood alleviation works on Terry Avenue have made it impossible to identify a workable route along which to stage the race as had been hoped on Father’s Day this year.

There will also be no street party in Bishopthorpe Road this Father’s Day, which means that this road is not available for the race start and finish.

The R U Taking The P..? team have decided to concentrate on making their next event even more of a red letter day for the men and boys of York and around.

Organiser, Brian Hughes, said: “We know that this news will be disappointing for our many loyal supporters, but we’d like to ask everyone to bear with us.

"We are determined to be back – bigger, bolder and better than ever."

Runners who still want to raise cash for a local charity can gather sponsorship to participate in the Jane Tomlinson Run For All ASDA Foundation York 10K.

York Against Cancer is a partner in this event and has free places to offer for runners who undertake to raise cash for them. Contact 01904 764466 for more information.

The Press has previously reported that cycling campaigners say they are disappointed by the decision to bar bikes from Terry Avenue during the flood defence works - but understand the need to put safety first.

Cyclists have raised concerns previously about the dangers they will face if they can’t use the route and have to take a diversion via the Millennium Bridge and Skeldergate Bridge.

They reacted after it was revealed that, following a second U-turn by the Environment Agency, cyclists and pedestrians are set to be banned from the route.