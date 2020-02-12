THE A64 was closed in Ryedale this morning (February 12) due to a tractor fire.

The major road was closed in both directions between West Knapton and West Heslerton, and a diversion was in place.

At around 10.20am, Highways England tweeted that the road had fully reopened.

North Yorkshire Police said it received a report at 8.40am of a tractor on fire on the A64 near West Heslerton.

Police and fire crews attended the scene and dealt with the incident.

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reports of any injuries.