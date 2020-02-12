THE A64 is closed in Ryedale this morning (February 12) due to a tractor fire.
The major road is closed in both directions between West Knapton and West Heslerton.
North Yorkshire Police said it received a report at 8.40am of a tractor on fire on the A64 near West Heslerton.
Police and fire crews are at the scene dealing with the incident. Recovery is under way.
A diversion is in place.
Motorists are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys.
#A64 closed both directions between B1258 #WestKnapton and #WestHeslerton due to a tractor fire. @NYorksRPG and @NorthYorksFire on scene and dealing and recovery under way. Diversion in place at this time. Please allow extra time for your journey pic.twitter.com/Wmi5Q4iNcC— Highways England (@HighwaysYORKS) 12 February 2020
