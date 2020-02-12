THE A64 is closed in Ryedale this morning (February 12) due to a tractor fire.

The major road is closed in both directions between West Knapton and West Heslerton.

North Yorkshire Police said it received a report at 8.40am of a tractor on fire on the A64 near West Heslerton.

Police and fire crews are at the scene dealing with the incident. Recovery is under way.

A diversion is in place.

Motorists are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys.