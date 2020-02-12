A CAR, garage and shed in Selby have been damaged by a fire which is believed to have been started by a discarded cigarette in a waste bin.
Fire crews were called to the incident in the Flaxley Road area of the town just before 7pm on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A discarded cigarette is believed to have started a fire in a waste bin that spread to a shed, garage and a car." Crews from Selby put out the fire using breathing apparatus and hose reels.
"The shed, garage and car were all fire damaged," the spokesperson added.
