CYCLISTS have been badly hit by flooding on the River Ouse - as this dramatic aerial picture of York's Millennium Bridge reveals.
The photo, taken by a North Yorkshire Police drone, shows the pedestrian and cycle bridge at Fulford is itself above the swollen waters of the river.
But the route either side has been swamped after the Ouse rose to 4.3 metres above normal summer levels, its highest since late 2015.
Fishergate Green councillor Andy D'Agorne tweeted that this key east-west route was one of a number of cycle routes used by thousands of cyclists which had been affected by the flooding.