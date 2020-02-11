A MISCHIEVOUS puppy swallowed a washing liquid capsule - and was left with bubbles coming out of her nose.

And vets are warning pet owners to keep laundry liquid out of reach - after 19-week-old Jack Russell Angel was left fighting for her life.

Her owner Clare Holtby-Grey rushed her to Minster Vets - after she found Angel vomiting, coughing and sneezing.

The tiny pup stayed at the vets for five days while she recovered.

Clare, who lives in York city centre, said: “It all happened in a split-second as the pot of washing capsules was momentarily on the floor without the lid on while the washing machine was being loaded.

“Angel is so playful and curious so she grabbed one before I could stop her and it burst in her mouth.

"We quickly washed her skin and mouth as we knew it was dangerous. She was constantly vomiting.

“This could happen to anyone so I would urge all owners to be cautious as it is not just babies and children the should be kept hidden away from.”

And a spokesman for the veterinary practice said days later another dog came in after it too bit into a laundry capsule.

Vet Ruth Stevens said: “Because the washing capsules contain a foaming agent, there was a real danger of bubbles being breathed into her lungs, which could have caused a serious pneumonia.

"If that happens, it is extremely dangerous and in a tiny puppy could easily be fatal.

“Our advice is that, as you would with babies and children, make sure these washing capsules are stored in cupboards that aren’t at floor level.

"Be extra vigilant if washing machines doors are open with access to the washing capsules while washing is being put into the machine.”

She added: “If owners think their cat or dog may have bitten into or swallowed a washing capsules, then like Clare with Angel, it is important to wash off any detergent from around with mouth and on the fur, and to contact their vets immediately. Irritation to the mouth, tongue and throat can lead to breathing difficulties.”