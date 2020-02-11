TWO people were taken to York Hospital after two cars crashed on the A19 south of York.
The shunt accident happened on the northbound side at Crockey Hill at just before 4pm yesterday.
The road was partially blocked in both directions, causing queueing traffic from Wheldrake Lane to the A64 Fulford Interchange.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said a member of staff in a rapid response vehicle came across the crash and an ambulance crew was also sent to the scene.
Local businessman David Martin said this was just the latest in a series of accidents to happen on the road near his farm shop business.
He said safety improvements were badly needed, and the speed limit needed to be cut from 40mph to 30, and it needed to be properly enforced.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment