FIRE fighters have been at an incident in York city centre this afternoon.
A crew from Huntington Fire Station used an aerial ladder platform to get up on the roof of a building on the corner of Tower Street this afternoon, opposite Clifford's Tower and close to the old fire station building which is now housing.
One lane of Tower Street was closed to traffic for just short of an hour.
They went up on to the roof to remove a six metre long piece of lead flashing that was hanging off the roof.
They have used scaffolding at the back of the building to get the lead down from the roof.
The road has now reopened and the scene is clear.
