YORK City FC has offered former manager Jackie McNamara best wishes for a speedy recovery after he collapsed near his home in York.
John Hartson, his former Celtic team-mate, stated that McNamara, 46, had collapsed at the weekend with a “bleed on the brain," and he is said to be in a 'critical but stable condition' in Hull, after initially being taken to York Hospital.
A post on McNamara’s personal Twitter account read: “This is Jackie’s daughter. Thank you all for your kind words and support. My dad is getting the best care possible, as you all can understand this is difficult for us as a family and request privacy at this time.”
York City tweeted:"On behalf of everyone at York City Football Club we wish former manager Jackie McNamara a speedy recovery.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time."
McNamara was appointed York City manager in November 2015but was unable to stop them from suffering relegation from League Two to the National League.
He subsequently took on the role of chief executive after Gary Mills took over as manager in October 2016.
He left the chief executive role in March 2018 and has been working as a players’ agent and recently opened a sports bar in Spain with a former Celtic team-mate.