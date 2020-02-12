CHILDREN have been designing their dream streets - with plenty of space to play.
More than 220 pupils at Clifton Green Primary School were asked to draw their ideal street as part of a consultation on plans for the development of nearby Duncombe Barracks.
Cllr Denise Craghill visited the school to thank children for their artworks and present them with prizes.
She said: “These drawings certainly inspired me and our project team, and our architects have used them as part of the feedback and ideas gathered from our conversations with residents.
“Just as residents of all ages will live in these homes, I’m pleased that residents of all ages are involved in shaping them and the spaces they’ll be set in.”
Lisa Green, business manager at the school, said pupils were "delighted to be given the chance to contribute to the design of their community's future".