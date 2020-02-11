A LEADING councillor has praised the city for coming together in response to Storm Ciara, and says no businesses have reported being flooded.

The River Ouse peaked at 4.35 metres above normal summer levels at 6am this morning (February 11) with the River Foss peaking yesterday.

City of York Council said flood measures put in place by the authority and partners successfully diverted flood water away from properties and the strategic road network meaning disruption has been kept to minimum.

Councillor Paula Widdowson, executive member for climate change at the council, said: “I’d like to thank everyone for coming together to keep the city open for business. Whether as a motorist you made way for more cyclists on the road as a result of flooded paths, or a frontline member of the team manning pumps throughout the night, the whole city came together to respond to Storm Ciara.

“By responding quickly and putting in the usual measures given the predicted river levels, I am delighted to confirm there has been no adverse impact on properties. No residents of businesses have reported their properties were flooded during Storm Ciara and the new defences at the A19 operated as expected, with no impact on our strategic transport infrastructure. There are some bus diversions in place and we are reviewing whether to close the B1222 as a result of drivers dangerously going through flood water.

“We will continue to monitor the situation to assess when to start the cycle-path clean-up operation. For now, riverside paths will be closed until water levels subside”

Flood protection measures are in place and are manned throughout the night at Clementhorpe, Tower Gardens, Tower Place, Peckitt Street and City Mills/Skeldergate. St George’s Field car parks and Rowntree Park are closed, together with the Main Street at Nether Poppleton. Esplanade car park and the B1222 at Naburn will be assessed during the day. The Foss Barrier continues to operate successfully.