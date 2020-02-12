A LEADING law firm in York hosted a drinks reception in the city to share its 2020 Vision with clients and colleagues.
Rollits which has offices in York and Hull used the celebration at The Grand to highlight its fresh focus as the business looks forward to the new decade.
Partner John Lane said the business had recruited some "terrific people" with fresh ideas, following their relocation to new offices at Forsyth House, Monks Cross, about three years ago which now had 'a real buzz'.
On the back of a year of uncertainty for clients, Mr Lane said their 2020 Vision renewed their dedication to trust, clarity, focus and their client-centred values and was a key driver to Rollits evolving, improving and redefining its service, from embracing new technologies to investing in industry-leading systems processes and people."It is a standard by which we wish to be judged," he said.
Partner Andrew Digwood said: "We are better placed than we have ever been. We have people who have been with us for a long time and people who come in and have brought a wealth of experience from the region and beyond to complement our existing strengths. It is important we can continue to build on our expertise and clarity of thinking to continue to provide excellent service."