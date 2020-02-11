A NEW Institute of Technology has been launched at York College to deliver higher level digital and engineering technical skills.

Businessmen and women from across the region were invited to an employers’ event, launching the Institute of Technology, to see how they will benefit from an increase in higher level technical training in the future.

York College has received £1.6m investment which has enabled the upgrading of facilities and equipment in advanced engineering, digital technologies and a new University Centre.

The college is leading a consortium of colleges, universities, and employers from the digital, engineering and agri-tech sectors in the region, in the development of the Yorkshire and Humber Institute of Technology.

Following the official opening by Julian Sturdy, MP for York Outer, employers were given the opportunity to see the very latest engineering and digital technology equipment housed within the new modern facilities.

Lee Probert, chief executive and principal of York College, said: “Working closely with employers we want to make sure our students are learning the higher level technical skills they need for future employment. Being part of the Yorkshire and Humber Institute of Technology has enabled the college to invest in advanced engineering and digital technologies to support the delivery of those skills.

“The event was a great opportunity for employers in the region to see how they can benefit from the higher level digital and engineering technical skills being delivered by the Institute of Technology at York College.”

Peter Dunn, training manager from Taylors of Harrogate, said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with York College to support the curriculum development of the Institute of Technology. This is a fantastic initiative that will help employers to work in collaboration with York College to identify and address the skills-shortage and find better ways of increasing productivity both now and in the future.”

Mr Sturdy, said the institute would will enhance employment opportunities and provide highly qualified employees for the regional economy. “IoTs will be instrumental in providing the high-quality technical education and skills that local businesses are telling us they need to improve productivity. I wish York College and its local partners every success in developing this exciting new model.”