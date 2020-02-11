YORK Learning - a City of York Council service that helps people achieve qualifications throughout life - celebrated the success of more than 30 students with a graduation ceremony.
Guest speakers included Angie Padfield, head of service at York Learning, the Lord Mayor of York, Councillor Janet Looker and programme manager, Tracy Gowlett.
Tracy said: “The graduation ceremony was a vindication of the students belief in themselves and of the faith kept by those closest to them.
“It was a wonderful night, with family, friends and employers coming along to celebrate the graduates’ achievements with our team and their guests.”
Some former students were also invited to speak on the night.
Unlike full time students, the graduates had completed their qualifications while juggling work, families and other aspects of their lives.
York Learning is a City of York Council service, whose main focus is to support lifelong learning, develop people’s skills and qualifications and help those seeking to return to work. It works to remove barriers that have prevented students from fulfilling academic potential in the past.