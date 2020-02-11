A FUNDING specialist is expanding to support future growth.

One Stop Business Finance has completed a major investment programme at its HQ to increase office space and prepare for its projected growth in staff numbers and client deals.

The self-funded £100,000 capital programme at OBSF’s base, The Cow Shed in Laytham near Pocklington, has boosted office space by 150 per cent to accommodate new team members in operational and management roles.

In 2019, OSBF arranged funding valued at £18.8m for SMEs – up 65 per cent on 2018 – in diverse sectors.

Many deals were completed for clients requiring funding for growth, working capital and bridging, but specialist development lending, pre-pack funding and finance for management buy-outs were also a key driver for growth.

OSBF managing director, Andrew Mackenzie, said: “Completing the expansion of our offices after a four-month building project is a fantastic way to kick off 2020 which is set to be a really exciting year for our business.

"Having the space to properly accommodate our growing team is crucially important, of course, and it puts us in great shape to deliver on our growth plans for this year and beyond."