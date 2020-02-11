A NORTH Yorkshire brewery is bringing a taste of the ‘new world’ to pubs from this month, with the launch of its new keg beer.
Featuring a blend of three new world hops, Simcoe, Citra and Columbus, the new IPA has been developed by the brewing team at the Masham-based Black Sheep Brewery.
Jo Theakston, innovation and export director at the brewery, said: “Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Black Sheep.
“We are constantly challenging ourselves to develop new and exciting brews that complement our hugely popular range of classic cask and bottled beers.”
Inspired by innovators of the modern American IPA from the West Coast of the USA, the latest addition to the Black Sheep portfolio represents the brewing team’s experience in creating different styles of beer.
The new 4.6 per cent IPA will be available from February 17.