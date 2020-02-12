A HUSBAND who slammed his wife’s face into a cupboard so hard he broke several of her teeth has been jailed.

Stuart Richard Hart, 40, also grabbed her by the neck and pushed her back making her fall onto concrete, said Rob Galley, prosecuting.

When his father tried to calm the situation, Hart grabbed his throat and pushed him against a wall.

At the end of the incident in the family home, the son rolled a cigarette and told his father: “It’s been a long time coming."

Judge Simon Hickey told Hart: “You are an extremely large and well built man, six foot five.

“The victim is only five foot six and of slight build.

“She was particularly vulnerable because of her size and the domestic context.”

Lorry driver Hart, of St Stephen’s Road, Acomb, York, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm to his wife and assaulting his father.

He was jailed for 14 months and given a six-month restraining order at York Crown Court.

Hart’s barrister Eddison Kingsley Flint said: “He never wanted to hurt his wife.

"He is utterly regretful of the injuries to his wife and the incident around his father.

"He is a gentle man, a friendly man always ready to help and assist others.”

Mr Galley, prosecuting, said the couple had been arguing and Hart had been drinking heavily.

The wife, who had also had something to drink, called her father-in-law who came to the house.

One of the wife’s teeth was left embedded in the cupboard door, four others had to be removed, and she had a puncture hole to her lip, a wound to her stomach and a painful hip.

Mr Flint said Hart had just completed five weeks on night shift and was feeling stressed and under pressure.

He didn’t feel he had an alcohol problem.

A spokesperson from Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS) said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of yet another violent attack that has left a woman injured.

"We welcome the sentencing decision which we hope will provide her with the space to access some support to cope and recover from her experiences.

“A person’s physical strength and stature may increase the levels of intimidation and violence that they are able to inflict and intensify the imbalance of power in a relationship.

"However, abusive people do not fit a stereotype and anyone can be at risk of experiencing domestic abuse.

“If you are worried that you may be experiencing domestic abuse, whether the abuse is physical, emotional, sexual, or financial, we would urge you to get in touch with us for support.

"Our experienced workers can offer non-judgemental, confidential support."

If you wish to speak to IDAS call 03000 110 110.