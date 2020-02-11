THE East Riding Youth Offending Service is looking to recruit more volunteers for its Making it Right Panel, to which young people are referred by the courts.

The youth offending service works with 10 to 18-year-olds who have either received a court sentence or who are being dealt with outside the court system.

The service recently became the first in England and Wales to score full marks in an official inspection by HM Inspectorate of Probation, which rated it as ‘outstanding’.

The purpose of the Making it Right Panel is initially to plan what work the young person will do while working with the youth offending service, to review the progress the young person is making and in the case of non-engagement to decide whether he or she should be referred back to court.

The youth offending service is looking for volunteers who are looking for a new challenge and have the ability to deal with challenging situations, with good communication skills. Knowledge of the criminal justice system is not imperative, as full training is provided.

It is an unpaid role, but travel expenses are reimbursed. The volunteers would be required to attend five or six evenings of training in May or June.

The panels meet fortnightly in Beverley (Tuesdays), Goole (Wednesdays), Bridlington (Thursdays) and sporadic Thursdays in Withernsea.

Anyone interested in finding out more about volunteering with the service is asked to call Sarah Sherwood, on 01482 396635, or email sarah.sherwood@eastriding.gov.uk.