NORTH Yorkshire residents have bravely shared their stories to inspire others to “rethink their drink,” as part of a new campaign.

As part of the ‘Wake Up North Yorkshire’ campaign, Ted and Samantha from Harrogate, Chris from Northallerton and James from Scarborough have explained why and how they reduced their alcohol consumption.

After the death of their son, Ted and Samantha would drink on most nights.

However, they eventually came to realise that the alcohol was not helping them to grieve, it was only making them feel worse.

They decided to support each other to reduce their alcohol intake and now they feel that their mental health has improved

Ted said: “You don’t forget losing a son, but you learn, eventually, to live with it. I still speak to him every day, but I don’t take a drink every day.”

Samantha said: “I feel so much healthier. I feel alive and fresh. I don’t feel fuzzy anymore.”

James, from Scarborough has also revealed the reason he ensures that he knows his limit with alcohol.

When James, 20, was younger his brother died due to an alcohol-related injury. Due to this, James has always been aware of the risks of drinking.

James has shared some tips for staying in control of drinking.

He said: “Take a break from drinking, go for a walk, get something to eat.

“It saves you from looking like an idiot, saves money and you don’t get that hangover the next day if you stop before you’ve taken it too far.”

Chris, from Northallerton, decided to cut down his drinking when he realised the impact it was having on his health.

He said: “I drink a lot less than I used to because I want to have a healthy retirement and enjoy walking and moorland hikes.”

The campaign was developed after research North Yorkshire residents and was also co-produced with them.

More than 40 per cent of people who responded to a survey of around 1,000 North Yorkshire residents revealed that they drink more than the chief medical officer’s guidelines suggest is safe.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Caroline Dickinson, executive member for public health, said: “The good news is that most North Yorkshire residents who drink more than the safer guidelines are already reducing their drinking or thinking about doing so.”

For further information on the campaign, visit: https://bit.ly/2w94RZx