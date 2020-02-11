ANOTHER storm is set to bring more danger and disruption to York at the weekend.
Less than a week after Storm Ciara caused chaos throughout the region, Storm Dennis will bring very strong winds to York and North Yorkshire on Saturday, says the Met Office in a new yellow warning issued this morning.
It says there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris and of damage to buildings, such as tiles being blown from roofs.
Road, rail, air and ferry services could be affected, bringing delays and cancellations and there is a slight chance of power cuts.
The warning for strong winds runs from lunchtime on Saturday until midnight.
Meanwhile, York is set to see sleet showers today and tonight, brought in on westerly gales. Forecasters say they will fall as snow over higher levels and the sleet could turn to snow at times in York.
Thursday will see more rain, with snow over the hills and possibly at lower levels.
