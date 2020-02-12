A COUPLE who took over Frankie & Johnny's Cookshop in York have been rewarded for their success over the past 18 months.

Jo and Tim Asquith who bought the Bishopthorpe Road cookware and gift shop from Johnny Hayes and his wife Frankie won the Best Retail Newcomer title at the Housewares Innovation Awards 2020.

"Some people did question our decision to buy a shop in the current retail climate, especially as so many shops are closing, but we were confident of our ideas and plans," said Jo. "Frankie & Johnny’s Cookshop is in a great location – the famous ‘Bishy Road’ in York - and we felt that we could add value to the business and take it forward. We also wanted to work together as a family and the shop provided the perfect opportunity, so we grasped it with both hands. We were delighted that our hard work over the past year has been recognized."

Influential housewares professionals were among those who gathered at the awards to celebrate innovation, and achievements in the sector.

The awards were hosted by comedian Tom Ward while the Best Retail Newcomer award was sponsored by Bira,British Independent Retail Association.

"Owning and working in a shop with a great team in a fabulous community is such a privilege."

Jo and Tim are active members of the BRTA (Bishopthorpe Road Traders Association) and Indie York who work with the local communities and local independent businesses.