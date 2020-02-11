YORK magistrates freed a man with a history of violence, knowing he would go back to the house where he had assaulted his parents.

Melanie Ibbotson, prosecuting, said Dean Richard Edwards, 32, grabbed his father by the throat on January 4, causing him to fall backwards and bang his head on the floor.

He also pushed his mother against a wall in an argument which began when the parents declined to pay his drug debts for him or give him money to go out with his mates.

He was living with them at the time in Lucas Avenue, Clifton, and gave that address to the court.

Edwards, who has previously served prison sentences for knife crime and assaulting a police officer, was remanded in custody after his arrest. He admitted two charges of assault.

He was freed when magistrates gave him a 12-month community order with 30 days’ rehabilitative activities which will concentrate on helping him find his own accommodation and dealing with his mental health problems.

For the bench, Malcom Smith said: “We are concerned about the fact your parents are willing to have you back home in spite of the fact that is where you assaulted them originally.”

Ms Ibbotson said Edwards’ mother had attended court and asked her to pass a message to the magistrates.

“If he has no alternative address, they feel obliged to have him back,” she said.

“She doesn’t want her son to remain in prison. She was very clear that she is concerned about her son’s welfare.”

A probation report before the court said Edwards had been living at the York Changing Lives hostel for the homeless but had "voluntarily left to life with his parents".

Probation officers were concerned about his drug use.

For Edwards, Keith Whitehouse said he had been panicking about paying his drug debts when he attacked his parents.

He had “significant mental health issues for a significant period” and needed multi-agency professional help for a considerable length of time.

Ms Ibbotson said the father suffered grazes to the rear of his head, swelling to his cheek and a reddened neck. He was also shocked and frightened by the attack. The mother was uninjured.