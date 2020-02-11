A MAN feared someone had been injured or attacked when he saw lots of blood on the floor inside a convenience store in York early this morning (February 11).

However, police say the blood was as a result of a "nosebleed."

Harry Robson told The Press that he stopped off at the Londis store on Tadcaster Road at about 4am.

He said he noticed there was nobody in but all the lights were on and there was blue roll and blood "all over the floor."

"It looked like somebody had been injured or attacked but nobody was answering," he added.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We received a call from a member of the public who had noticed some blood on the floor of a closed shop on Tadcaster Road, York, at about 4am today.

"Police officers went to the scene immediately, to determine what had happened. They quickly established that a member of staff had suffered a nosebleed and had been taken to hospital earlier that night.

"Officers contacted other shop staff to attend, to make sure the premises was secure.

"We're grateful to the member of the public who contacted us, as we were able to reassure them and the local community about the nature of the incident."