THE annual Reading and Leeds Festival have revealed the first wave of acts for this year’s event.
The two other headliners, alongside former Oasis front man Liam Gallagher who was announced back in November, were revealed to be rock band Rage Against The Machine and grime star, Stormzy.
Rage Against The Machine will headline the main stage Leeds Festival in Bramham Park on Friday August 28, Stormzy on Saturday August 29 and Liam Gallagher will close the festival on Sunday August 30.
Also joining the lineup is Scottish singer songwriter, Gerry Cinnamon, Manchester-based band Courteeners and American hip-hop group, Migos.
Special guests on the main stage on Friday August 28 will be Two Door Cinema Club.
Headliners for the BBC Radio 1 Stage include Sam Fender, Rex Orange County and rapper AJ Tracey.
A range of DJ’s have also been announced to play the BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage.
Tickets for the Reading and Leeds festivals go on sale on Thursday from 9am.
To view the full lineup or ticket selections, visit: https://www.readingandleedsfestival.com/