A MOTORIST has been caught out after leaving their vehicle in a York car park next to the River Ouse.
The car today has floodwaters up to the top of its wheel arches after the river flooded St George's Field Car Park, having reached its highest levels in more than four years following Storm Ciara.
There are plans to build a new multi-storey car park in St George's Fields which should remove such risks in future.
Because access to the car park, by both vehicles and pedestrians, will be at first floor level, it will be possible for it to continue in use even when the Ouse is in flood.
The car park is intended to allow for the permanent closure of the Castle Car Park near Clifford's Tower.
Comments are closed on this article.