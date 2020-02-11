Interesting to read that Savills state that almost one fifth of home buyers in York show that their place of work is London (Rising numbers of London workers are buying homes in York, The Press online, February 6).
This just goes to show that provision of ‘desperate housing need’ in York is not for the locals who need to get on the housing ladder, but for incomers, thus pricing homes out of their reach.
No doubt these ‘much needed’ homes will not be built on brownfield sites or other areas of unused land, but, as shown on the proposed local plan, on areas outside of the ring road, on land designated as green belt.
It’s time that the City of York Council gave precedence to the local need and the natural environment of the city.
R. Hutchinson,
Director,
York Natural Environment Trust,
Beckfield Lane, York
