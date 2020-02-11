I REFER to the ongoing issues surrounding global warming and the approaches being adopted by the present government in its efforts to reduce the problems.
One of the ideas they have put forward is the planting of huge numbers of trees and bushes across the country.
The same idea has been adopted by a national newspaper and has attracted the attention of vast swathes of the public who have donated their time, effort and - in some cases - vast sums of money, towards buying and planting trees.
But thereby hangs a tale. How many people are aware that all non food-producing trees and bushes are subject to VAT at the standard rate?
Yes, for every pound spent towards this project the government reaps 20 per cent VAT for the tax man.
If the government is genuinely concerned about global warming and genuinely believes that tree planting is of benefit why is this tax still in place?
There have been attempts in the past to have this tax removed but the government has refused to do so. Why?
Jim Dawson,
Thornville Farm, Haxby