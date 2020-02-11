As if the tax burden on the living wasn’t bad enough our benevolent council has now decided to hike the taxation levels on the dead too (York One of most costly’ places to fie, February 8).
The excuse? As always, blame Tory government cuts and claim they have no choice but to raise the cost of a funeral provided at York Crematorium to over £900.
Interesting how the council claims it cannot afford to avoid this increase, yet it was able to afford a nice fat pay rise for its members at their last meeting.
Sorry to keep reminding people of that fact, but it’s true.
I’d estimate the annual cost of these two things would be similar, so, would any of those virtue-signalling councillors care to volunteer for the job of explaining to a grieving family why they need to pay more for a funeral just so the council can enhance the local politicians’ gravy train?
Dr Scott Marmion, Woodthorpe, York
Now I can’t even afford to die. I blame the Lib Dems
Things have come to a pretty pass when I cannot afford to die. I blame the Lib Dems.
Bill Heppell,
Dringhouses, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment