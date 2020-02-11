UPDATE: 10.45am The level crossing has now reopened and traffic is flowing as normal

A LEVEL crossing on the outskirts of York is stuck in the down position this morning causing issues for traffic and pedestrians.

Millfield Lane automatic level crossing in Poppleton, close to Manor CE School and the Parcel Force depot, is reportedly stuck in the down position meaning traffic can't get through.

One concerned parent, who has two children at Manor, said she is worried that pedestrians are still being allowed to go across the track.

She said: "I know what kids are like, especially in groups, they are just not sensible. I have heard that it looks like it's going to be closed for some time and even though there are workmen there on the site, no one is stopping the children from crossing the line."

The incident means there is currently very slow traffic in higher volumes than normal on the A1237 northbound around the A59.

A spokeswoman for Network Rail said that work was being carried out on the road by a third party and they had no knowledge of the closure.

Speaking at 10.30am today, she said: "It wasn't Network Rail carrying out the work and we have since been out and removed any obstructions so the road is now open and traffic flowing as normal.

"In terms of pedestrian safety, there is never any excuse for crossing a level crossing when the warning lights are operational and the barrier is down."