THESE roads are flooded in the York area this morning after the River Ouse reached its highest level since 2015.
The B1222 into Naburn from York was blocked by flooding at the entrance to the village, while Fordlands Road in Fulford was covered in floodwaters - although vehicles were still able to get through this morning.
The A19 at Fulford remained clear, assisted by the raising of the road to create an entrance into the Germany Beck housing development since 2015, when the key commuter route into York was badly blocked.
In the city centre, Skeldergate and Terry Avenue were both completely blocked by flooding, but floodwaters in Tower Gardens were just lapping at the entrance to Tower Street, below Clifford's Tower, and the road remains clear.
Sandbags and a pump have been installed at the entrance to the road to help prevent flooding.
