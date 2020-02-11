THE A1 northbound in North Yorkshire was closed this morning (February 11) after a portable cabin fell off the back of a lorry onto the motorway.

The northbound carriageway was closed between junctions 49 and 50.

Highways England tweeted: "We have a closure of the A1M northbound between J49 Dishforth and J50 in place due to a vehicle which has lost a portacabin."

Traffic was diverted onto the A168.

At around 10.20am, Highways England tweeted that the cabin had been removed and the road reopened.