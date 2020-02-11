THE River Ouse in York has continued to rise overnight following Storm Ciara, and has now peaked.
At around 7.30am today, the Environment Agency tweeted that the Ouse had peaked at 4.35 metres.
The level is steady and expected to start to fall later today. Foss Barrier is operating.
There are still more than 30 flood warnings out inYorkshire.
This is the highest since the disastrous floods of 2015, when it reached 5.2 metres.
In the city centre, Skeldergate has been closed by flooding.
Some riverside properties, such as the Kings Arms and other pubs and restaurants on Kings Staith, and flats in Skeldergate, were surrounded yesterday by floodwaters as the river rose rapidly following heavy rain in the Pennines catchment on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Tower Gardens is under water.