YORK'S swollen River Ouse is set to peak at 4.2 metres above normal summer levels at 5am tomorrow following Storm Ciara - the highest since the disastrous floods of Boxing Day 2015.

The river reached 5.2 metres above normal that year, inundating hundreds of properties.

Some riverside properties, such as the Kings Arms and other pubs and restaurants on Kings Staith, and flats in Skeldergate, were surrounded today by floodwaters as the river rose rapidly following heavy rain in the Pennines catchment on Sunday.

However, other homes and businesses which were flooded in 2015 - such as the rows of terraced houses in River Street, Clementhorpe - look set for a narrow escape this time round.

The Environment Agency said this afternoon that the Ouse was 3.7 metres above normal and levels were forecast to rise further overnight, reaching a peak of 4.2metres at 5am tomorrow and continuing to remain high along the catchment.

"We are monitoring the situation closely," it said. "Our incident room is open, and operational staff have been out clearing trash screens, operating gates and locks and the Foss barrier is being closed."

City of York Council said it and its partners had put in place flood defences such as sandbags at Clementhorpe, Tower Gardens, Tower Place and Peckitt Street, and the council had erected a temporary bridge at City Mills/Skeldergate.

"In addition, St George’s Field car park and Rowntree Park have closed and the Esplanade will be monitored with CCTV to make sure car owners are contacted to move vehicles," said a spokesperson.

Cllr Paula Widdowson, executive member for climate change, said the authority quickly responded to agency predictions and had put in place the usual planned flood measures in advance of the warnings.

"This allowed us to take advantage of daylight and also has been a good drill of our defence measures," she said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and have people on the ground operating pumps and checking defences. Riverside paths will be closed for some time and cleaned once the water level has subsided."

Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for economy, said: "Having already taken sensible precautions based on the predicted river levels, the city remains very much open for business.

"With half term rapidly approaching, we are looking forward to welcoming visitors from all over the world to enjoy the Viking festival.”

For more flood information on floods in York and how to prepare, visit www.york.gov.uk/floods.