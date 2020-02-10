POLICE are investigating an incident in York in which a man allegedly used racially abusive language.

North Yorkshire Police said the 'racially aggravated incident' happened in Regent Street at approximately 4.10pm on Friday January 31.

A spokesperson said the force was requesting the public’s assistance in helping to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, it wanted anyone who might have witnessed it taking place or who might be able to identify the man to get in touch.

"The description of the man is as follows: white, 5ft 9″ tall, 35-40 years old, slim build and appeared to have bowed legs," they said.

"The male was wearing a plain black hat pulled down to his eyebrows, plain fitted black puffa coat, and plain brown or grey trousers."

They said anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for collar number 1404 Steele.

Alternatively, they could email their information to luke.steele@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.;