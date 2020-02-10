FILMING has started on a pilot episode for a new TV detective drama set in and around York.

‘Duke - of York’ has been created by Yorkshire-based production company Visualize Films and follows the adventures of Sebastian Duke, a disillusioned Health and Safety Officer who decides to abandon his regular career with an insurance company and take up a new role solving crime.

Among the actors featured in the first episode is John Middleton, who played vicar Ashley Thomas in Emmerdale from 1996 until 2017, but directors say York is not a mere backdrop for the stories but the ‘star of the show.’

Co-writer Elizabeth Stephenson said the city offered a ‘rich seam of opportunity,’ including Guy Fawkes, Vikings, Romans, railways, museums, ghosts, chocolate, Dick Turpin and the city walls, which all created a 'fascinating, unique and quirky location.'

She said: “The city is fundamental to each story and it could be set nowhere else. Many other crime dramas are set in London, or Oxford for instance – but they could just as easily be set in any other city. But here York is unique to each plot.”

Former Emmerdale and Shameless star Kelli Hollis, who is directing the feature-length pilot, said she had heard people refer to it as a cross between ‘Jonathan Creek’ and ‘Scooby Doo, with every story a thought-provoking challenge; a sort of ‘locked room mystery.'

Director of Photography Dave Thorp said York was very aesthetic as a location, with some ‘delightful views and wonderful interiors.'

John Danbury, of Visualize Films, said there seemed to be an almost insatiable demand for crime drama and there was interest from TV companies and international distributors.

He said recent news reports had caused reflection on the 'Duke- of York' title but the nursery rhyme dated back to the War of the Roses and ‘so we thought - “Nah, we’ll keep it!”’