ONE York secondary school came out on top in the city for pupil progress at both GCSE and A-level in school performance tables.

Revised figures published by the Department for Education show that Archbishop Holgate’s CE School has come top for Progress 8 which measures pupil progress from the end of primary school to leaving secondary school.

Their Progress 8 score of +0.79 is the strongest locally for the third year running and the fifth strongest outcome in the Yorkshire and Humber region and within the top four per cent of all schools nationally.

Elsewhere in York at GCSE Progress 8 Fulford got +0.61 followed by Manor CE with +0.42 and only York High was graded as below average with -0.27.

At A-level, the school’s sixth form results were equally as strong with 76 per cent of all entries graded at A*-B alongside A-level performance which has for the last three years placed the sixth form in the top two per cent nationally and ranked the best performing state school in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Archbishop's head, Andrew Daly, said: “In a city with so many excellent schools it’s fantastic that we have managed to again perform so strongly for student progress this year. I would like to congratulate all the students and staff for their outstanding efforts in achieving these results at both GCSE and A-level.

“To be ranked in the top 4 per cent nationally in terms of similar schools at GCSE makes me really proud and reinforces the view of inspectors that Archbishop Holgate’s is a school where real opportunities for transformation exist. This is really supported by the fact that the most disadvantaged students within our school community are making twice the progress as their more affluent peers nationally.

“We are also delighted to be ranked the fifth best performing school in the North of England in the latest Sunday Times Tops Schools Guide for attainment at GCSE and Post 16 and we are even more proud of the progress scores that sit beneath these.”

